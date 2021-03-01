LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $613.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

