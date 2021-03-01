LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

