LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 359.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $10,780,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 171,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,651,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.48 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

