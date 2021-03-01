LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $469.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

