LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.93 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.25. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

