LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,692 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 110.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTC opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

