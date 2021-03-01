Lumber Liquidators (LL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LL. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

