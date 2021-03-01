Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.59 Million

Analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to announce sales of $110.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $113.90 million. Luminex reported sales of $90.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $527.32 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Luminex during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

