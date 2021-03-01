M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 79.30 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.21 million and a P/E ratio of 23.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.79. M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 23.82 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

