Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.