MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Up 7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.58 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 1,575,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 558,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

