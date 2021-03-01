MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $6.50

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

MNKD opened at $5.71 on Friday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

