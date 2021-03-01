MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have commented on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 455,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

