Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,196,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,249,453.16.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00.

Shares of LGD opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$405.17 million and a PE ratio of 59.62.

LGD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

