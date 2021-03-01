Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.28 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.