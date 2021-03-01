Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Sells $348,087.60 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60.

MAS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Masco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

