Matic Network (MATIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar. Matic Network has a total market cap of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.00762351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042415 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

