Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded up C$2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.76. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.