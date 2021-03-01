MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,630 shares during the period. MaxLinear makes up about 2.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.62% of MaxLinear worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after buying an additional 251,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

MXL stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $135,610.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,817 shares of company stock worth $4,656,755. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

