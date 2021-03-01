Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.