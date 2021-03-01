McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

