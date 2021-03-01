McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 140,704 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $111,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 147,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

