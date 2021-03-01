Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $200.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.93.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

