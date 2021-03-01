Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after buying an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $206.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

