Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $618,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in NIO by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 324,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.78 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

