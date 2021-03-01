Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 369 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

