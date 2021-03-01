Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 546 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NVS stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

