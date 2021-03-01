Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $302.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Medifast traded as high as $268.01 and last traded at $265.82. 120,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 127,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Medifast by 205.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,045,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

