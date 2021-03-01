Medizone International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) Short Interest Update

Medizone International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MZEIQ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,500. Medizone International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces.

