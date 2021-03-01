Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,185 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 377.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 371,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Williams Companies by 40.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.10.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

