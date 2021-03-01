Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 635 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,627,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $145.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

