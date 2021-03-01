Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

REGN stock opened at $450.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.