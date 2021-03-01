Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 956.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

