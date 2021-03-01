Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,218 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,586. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.