Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLSPF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.54 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

