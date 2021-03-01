Meme (MEME) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Meme has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $1,725.33 or 0.03584715 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $48.31 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034072 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

