Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

MERC opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

