Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. Meredith has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meredith will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meredith by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meredith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

