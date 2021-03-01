Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Up 10.8%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.18. 102,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 119,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

