Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,861,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $19,438,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 534,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock worth $404,897. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

