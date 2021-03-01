Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $381,273.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $1.78 million and $381,273.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO.

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

