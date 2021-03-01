Michael Sims Sells 12,824 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $48,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

