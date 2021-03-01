Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $144.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,235. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

