MicroMoney (AMM) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 5% against the dollar. One MicroMoney token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $142,698.55 and approximately $96,402.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.82 or 0.00786803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045329 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040866 BTC.

MicroMoney Token Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Token Trading

