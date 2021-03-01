Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.