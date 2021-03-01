Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich Sells 13,615 Shares

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

