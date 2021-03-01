Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $200.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.93.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. Also, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $260,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.