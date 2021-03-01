Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 116,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,845 over the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

