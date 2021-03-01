Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

