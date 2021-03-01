Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $216.76 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

